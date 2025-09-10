Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: power, power: origins

Power: Origins Casts Spence Moore as Ghost, Charlie Mann as Tommy.

STARZ's prequel series Power: Origins has cast Spence Moore (Brilliant Minds) as Young Ghost, and Charlie Mann (The Watchers) as Young Tommy.

Earlier this summer, STARZ announced that the latest chapter in the "Power" Universe, giving the green light for an 18-episode first season for the prequel series Power: Origins. The focus will be on fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy (played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora, respectively, in the original series), ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise who are determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City (with MeKai Curtis reprising his role from Power Book III: Raising Kanan as Kanan Stark). Now, the word has come down that Spence Moore (Creed III, Brilliant Minds) will play Young Ghost, and Charlie Mann (The Watchers, Virdee) will play Young Tommy.

STARZ's Power: Origins will continue to explore the "Power" universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the "Power" franchise, Power: Origins will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men, not just leveling up, but determined to become legends in the game.

The prequel series marks the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular "Power" series, preceded by Power Book II: Ghost, which screened its fourth and final season in 2024; Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which aired its fourth season earlier this spring, and already has filmed its upcoming fifth and final season; and Power Book IV: Force, the third and final season of which is slated to debut this fall.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, STARZ's Power: Origins sees Sascha Penn serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The "Power" Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak serves as executive producer, as does Pete Chatmon.

