Presumed Innocent: Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Join Apple TV+ Series

Reports are that Jake Gyllenhaal (Strange World, The Covenant) is in talks to both star in & executive produce Apple TV+'s limited series inspired by bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent. The project stems from David E. Kelley (Big Sky), J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot & Warner Bros. TV, with Kelly writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunner. Originally published in 1987 and adapted in 1990 as a Harrison Ford-starring feature film, the story focuses on the impact that a shocking murder has on the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when a member of the team is suspected of the crime. In this reimagining, the focus of the series will be on exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. Gyllenhaal's Rusty Sabich is the fervent prosecutor suspected of killing a close colleague when the evidence begins to point to him. Gyllenhaal would be playing the same role held by Ford in the big-screen adaptation.

Turow's novel Presumed Innocent "tells the story of Rusty Sabicch, chief deputy prosecutor in a large Midwestern city. With three weeks to go in his boss' re-election campaign, a member of Rusty's staff is found murdered; he is charged with finding the killer until his boss loses and, incredibly, Rusty finds himself accused of the murder." The upcoming reimagining stems from Bad Robot Productions & David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal will also serve as executive producers, with Turow and Miki Johnson serving as co-executive producers.