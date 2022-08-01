Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin E04/E05 Preview; RAS on Easter Eggs

Well, when it was said that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) "shared universe" spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin would lean heavily on the horror genre (more on that in a minute), they weren't kidding. Unfortunately, HBO Max isn't looking to give you a whole lot of time to process all of the spoiler-heavy intel that flowed through the first three chapters. That's because we have a look at the promo for S01E04 "Chapter Four: The (Fe)male Gaze" (written by Eleanor Jean & Jenina Kibuka) and S01E05 "Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home" (written by Katie Avery & Alexis Scheer). In addition, we also have a new series trailer that offers some new perspectives on what's still to come this season.

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. Now without further ado, here's a look at the promo for the next two episodes of HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (with two new episodes dropping on August 4 & 11 and a final run of three episodes on August 18), followed by a new trailer offering a "bigger picture" look at the entire season:

Speaking with Digital Spy, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed there will be major easter eggs in the upcoming reboot. And while there have already been rumblings that there will be established connections between the streaming series and the original PLL, it also looks like Riverdale will be getting in on the action. "We really wanted this version to stand on its own. I mean, it will always be in the shadow of Sara Shepard's books. It will always be in the shadow of I. Marlene King's television show, but we really wanted to imprint and get invested in our girls, our town, and this story," Aguirre-Sacasa shared when explaining why any connections to what's come before it won't be happening when the series first kicks off. But that's going to change in a big way beginning with the final trio of episodes. "We withheld the easter eggs. But starting around episode six, the easter eggs start coming fast and furious, and they're not subtle! They're very, very, very big easter eggs. Also, I'll tease this – not just to 'Pretty Little Liars,' but also perhaps to 'Riverdale' as well."

As for "Original Sin" going more of a horror route then its predecessor, Aguirre-Sacasa sees going in a different direction genre-wise was another way to make the series stand out. "When we looked back at the original, it flirted with horror, but its genre was really teen mystery/teen romance/teen drama, and we thought one way to really differentiate 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' is to really embrace a completely new genre," Aguirre-Sacasa explained. "Lindsay [Calhoon Bring, co-creator] and I are both horror-movie fanatics, and we had done 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' and that's more supernatural horror/demonic horror. What neither of us had ever done was work on a slasher show. So we thought, let's embrace that genre! That would be really, really fun."

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.