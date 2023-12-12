Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, Pretty Little Liars, pretty little liars: summer school, preview, season 2

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: RAS Wrap Post Thanks Cast & Crew

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa thanked the team for the hard work in a post confirming that Pretty Little Liars: Summer School has wrapped filming.

The writing was on the wall heading into this past Friday when Bailee Madison (Imogen Adams) confirmed that filming was wrapping for her today after Annabeth Gish (Dr. Anne Sullivan) confirmed that she had wrapped filming – both with some very touching & heartfelt posts. But it was all made official earlier today – that's right, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay C. Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School officially wrapped filming at the end of last week – with Aguirre-Sacasa taking to Instagram earlier today to not only share the news but also thank the team for all of their hard work in the face of difficult times over the course of two seasons – adding that the show's core cast "stayed the course and led the charge with their courage, class, professionalism, and unbreakable spirit."

"Last Friday, we finally (!) wrapped "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School." Season One, we wrote, prepped, and produced the show while still in the throes of the pandemic. Season Two faced…different challenges. 😉 Not the least being—finishing a summer-set storyline, post-strikes, in freezing, snowy December. In the desolate, tick-infested forests of the Catskill Mountains. And through it all, these five ladies stayed the course and led the charge with their courage, class, professionalism, and unbreakable spirit," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in an Instagram post sharing some looks at the cast behind the scenes as filming on the season wrapped. "Very proud of and grateful to them. And to everyone who worked behind the scenes and in front of the cameras to make a season that's deeper, richer, funnier, more beautiful, and WAY SCARIER than our first. Including and especially (goes without saying) hearts and souls [of] Lindsay Bring and Jimmy Gibbons. Happy wrap and HAPPY SLASHING!!!! 🔪🔥💪🏼💄💥👻🎲🎃🐈‍⬛🎭☠️" Here's a look at the original post:

Here's a look back at Max's 2024 trailer from last week – with footage from Pretty Little Liars: Summer School beginning at the 1:13 mark (and featured during the opening & closing of the trailer):

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement when news of the show's return was first announced. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.

