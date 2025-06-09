Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: genndy tartakovsky, primal

Primal Season 3 "More," "Shocking" & "Unstoppable": Genndy Tartakovsky

Though more details will hit "later this year," Genndy Tartakovsky had some great things to share about how Primal Season 3 is looking.

We will readily admit that it's been a while since we had some new insights from Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) to pass along regarding the third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. But with what Tartakovsky had to share during this year's Annecy International Animation Festival, it appears that the wait was more than worth it. "There will be news about it this year, but I don't know if they want me to talk about it before they actually release this. It's coming," Tartakovsky shared during an exclusive interview with Collider. In terms of when that could be, Tartakovsky added that it wouldn't be at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) but that news would hit "later this year" (possibly New York Comic Con?).

Teaming once again with animation studio Studio La Cachette, Tartakovsky didn't hold back expressing his excitement and pride in how the season is coming together. "It's a new level. Everything that we did in the first season, we upped a bit in the second season, and the third season is even more. I can't say anything without giving everything away, but it's just more, and it's shocking, and it's unstoppable. At some point, you're like, 'I can't believe I'm watching this.' Quality-wise, animation-wise, story-wise, emotionally, I don't want to oversell it, but rarely have I been proud of a project like this," he shared. "At the end of the day, we'll have these 30 episodes, and thinking back to 'Dexter' and 'Powerpuff Girls' and even 'Samurai Jack,' how much our quality wavered just because of the process and everything, this is just so solid. And to have 30 solid, incredible [episodes] for a modest budget, I'm really proud of it."

"It's coming," Tartakovsky shared back in September 2024 when asked for a production update. "I'm finishing up the 10th episode right now. And so we got 10 more half hours. We're in production, and it's gonna blow everybody's socks off, I think," he added, also noting that, "We're halfway done with animation." In fact, we can understand why Tartakovsky is feeling confident in the third season hitting next year based on how the hard work has been paying off. "Yeah, I'm just finishing up the last episode, and yeah half of it already is… because it's all overlap. Half of it is already animated. We're doing post on the first two episodes already. So we're over the hard part. We're in the heat of production," Tartakovsky added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!