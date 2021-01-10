With Tom Payne's Malcolm Bright hoping for a much calmer, more sensible start to 2021 than what last year had to offer, FOX's Prodigal Son is giving viewers another look at what's waiting for them when the series returns for its second season next Tuesday. By the time the blood splatter settled last season, Bright's sister Ainsley (Halston Sage) proved she was "Daddy's Little Girl" by relieving Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) of about 98% of his blood supply- and leaving Malcolm searching for a way to keep both Ainsley and mom Jessica (Bellamy Young) out of jail. Meanwhile, dear old dad Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) aka "The Surgeon" is "digging" the idea of a family reunion- and in the new images released (below and further down the article), it appears his plan begins with what else? A murder case he can help his son solve. Pretty convenient, huh?

In the new teaser that was released on Saturday, it seems as if the further Malcolm tries to distance himself from his father? Their paths never seem to stop crossing. It'll be interesting to see what the addition of Catherine Zeta-Jones' Dr. Vivian Capshaw will have on their dynamic.

This brings us to some additional details on season-opener "It's All In The Execution" revealed by FOX earlier, confirming that Bright's going to be working double-time to keep his family together. So what more perfect of a distraction can there be than a killer who beheads their victims. Of course, there's one small problem: the cast find Bright back to working with his father. So much for having a professional life to escape into…

Prodigal Son season 2, episode 1 "It's All In The Execution": Bright finds his personal life in disarray after his sister's shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he has to "take care" of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. To distract himself, Malcolm takes on a new case and must find the killer behind a recent beheading in the city…and the only person he can turn to for help with the case is his father. Meanwhile, Martin returns to Claremont to a surprise new roommate (guest star Michael Chernus) and JT faces discrimination while on the job. Written by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver.

In the following clip, the cast teases what viewers can expect when the series returns to FOX on Tuesday, January 12- followed by the official second-season overview:

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".