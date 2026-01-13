Posted in: Fox, Netflix, TV | Tagged: prodigal son

Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Posts Pilot Episode Watchalong Video for Fans

After running an IG Live watchalong of the premiere of Prodigal Son, Tom Payne posted the video for fans to watch/rewatch whenever they want.

With it being one of the shows we really enjoyed covering in the past (and a show that deserved well more than two seasons), we're really glad to see Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) and Michael Sheen (Good Omens)-starring Prodigal Son doing well over on Netflix. To celebrate the series finding a new life on streaming, Payne announced that he would be hosting a weekly Instagram Live (beginning tonight at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET) watchalong so that fans and folks who are new to the series could join him as he offers insights on both seasons – from pilot to finale. Well, the first one went down on Monday night, and Payne was kind enough to post the behind-the-scenes gem on social media.

"The first Prodigal Son watchalong! For your viewing pleasure. Start the episode at the same time as me and get my commentary. Like a DVD extra! 😂😂," Payne wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also includes the entire watchalong video. Following that, we have a look back at Payne's post announcing the watchalong:

"'Prodigal Son' is available on [Netflix] today! Starting this Monday, I will be watching every episode on an Instagram live every week until we've watched them all together! So tell all your friends to start watching, and then we can have a fun time together finding out more about what it took to make this crazy fun show 🤪," Payne wrote. Here's a look at his post from over the weekend:

"Contemplation. Reflection. Those silent and still moments where you can take pause and recollect. It's been a month since I finished filming and I'm beginning to catch my breath. 'Prodigal Son' dropped into my life unexpectedly, I wasn't looking to jump into something so soon after 'The Walking Dead,'" Payne wrote in an Instagram post shortly after wrapping filming on the series for the last time. "But timing is everything and when the universe comes to meet you, you better hold on tight and enjoy the ride. What a ride it was. Tears, laughter, joy, friendship. The most stressful time in my life and the most rewarding. It's a crazy industry when you look at it from the outside. We work insanely long hours with little time for family or self. But when you're lucky enough to work on something so special you willingly make those sacrifices." Payne then went on to thank his wife and musician Jennifer J Akerman as well as the cast, crew, and creative team behind the series- before ending things on a bittersweet note: "It's better to burn out than to fade away"

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, series creator Sam Sklaver explained to DH how the series was evolving for Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the creative team also envisioned having Sheen's Martin Whitley, aka The Surgeon, and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return.

