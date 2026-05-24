Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea Has Released Its First Twisted Lemonade

Twisted Tea has released a new flavor in time for the Summer, as they have created the company's very first Twisted Lemonade

Article Summary Twisted Tea has launched its first Twisted Lemonade, a hard lemonade debut created for the brand’s summer lineup.

The new Twisted Tea Summer Party Pack also brings back Rocket Pop, blending cherry, lemon-lime, and blue raspberry.

Twisted Lemonade stands out with no tea, an easy-drinking flavor, and a color-changing can when it’s ice-cold.

Twisted Tea Summer Party Pack includes Original and Half & Half, with 12, 24, and 30-pack options this month.

Boston Beer Company has added a new option to its Twisted Tea lineup, as the company has released its first Twisted Lemonade flavor. Technically, it's one of a few new flavors, but considering the company hasn't even touched on lemonade in the past, it's being treated like a big deal. They've also brought back their blue raspberry flavor, but dressed it up a bit as the new Rocket Pop flavor that's also being added to the summer lineup. We have more info from the company below as these should all be hitting shelves this month.

Lemonade Gets Twisted For The Summer As One of the New Twisted Tea Flavors

Kicking off the season in full Americana style and wrapped in red, white, yellow, and blue, the Twisted Tea Summer Party Pack is rolling out now coast-to-coast, featuring two iconic summer flavors: the Twisted Lemonade and returning summertime fan-favorite Twisted Tea Rocket Pop.

Twisted Lemonade : No tea – just refreshing hard lemonade. Smooth, bold, and easy‑drinking, Twisted Tea's Hard Lemonade surprises and delights with a temperature‑activated, color‑changing can, letting you know when it's ice-cold and ready to crush. Available exclusively in the Summer Party Pack, snag yours before they're gone!

: No tea – just refreshing hard lemonade. Smooth, bold, and easy‑drinking, Twisted Tea's Hard Lemonade surprises and delights with a temperature‑activated, color‑changing can, letting you know when it's ice-cold and ready to crush. Available exclusively in the Summer Party Pack, snag yours before they're gone! Twisted Tea Rocket Pop: This red, white, and blue blast of cherry, lemon-lime, and blue raspberry is back by popular demand. Made with real brewed tea and a whole lot of fruity flavor, Twisted Tea Rocket Pop brings classic summer to every sip.

Rounding out the pack are classic flavors: Twisted Tea Original and Half & Half, ensuring the Summer Party Pack delivers everything you need for an ice‑cold American summer. Because the best way to beat the heat is with a cold can of Twisted Tea in hand! The Summer Party Pack is available in 12‑packs, 24‑packs, and 30‑packs. Got big summer plans that need an even bigger pack? Twisted Tea's got you covered there, too. Our Twisted Tea Party Pouch is one big ole bag of delicious hard iced tea that holds 14 teas all in one! It's dressed up for summer in red, white, and blue and is a certified crowd-pleaser.

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