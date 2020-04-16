Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Teaser: Back Home and Getting Chewie

To say that the "PsychOs" have been waiting patiently waiting for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and the return of James Roday's Shawn Spencer and Dulé Hill's Burton "Gus" Guster would be an understatement. But as NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock inches ever so closer to its July 2020 launch, the latest player in "The Great Streaming Wars of 2020" is offering up previews for a number of upcoming projects. Which is a very wordy way of saying that we're getting out first look at the film. And it couldn't happen at a better time: when Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter (Tim Omundson) is attacked and left for dead, the fellas don't hesitate to get "the band" back together to figure out who was looking to take down one of their own (video originally exclusive to EW, enlarges to fullscreen).

Here's a Look at Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home reunites the cast once again when Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Co-written with Roday, Andy Berman, and director/executive producer/Psych creator Steve Franks, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home also stars original cast members Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen. Joining the cast Joel McHale (Stargirl), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs, Rick and Morty), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World, Black Monday), Allison Miller (A Million Little Things, 13 Reasons Why), and Richard Schiff (The West Wing).

Miller's Maisie is an entrepreneur with a fat trust fund and a new business idea every week, the most recent of which impedes Shawn and Gus' investigational plans. Chalke's Nurse Dolores is Lassiter's primary caregiver and protector. She talks fast, thinks quickly, and forms an instantaneous bond with Gus. Hardison's Wilkerson is a patient at the prestigious Herschel House Recovery Center whose condition has curiously worsened since his arrival. Schiff's Dr. Hirsch is the founder of a high-end private medical recovery center whose no-nonsense approach is in conflict with most things Shawn and Gus do. Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is also executive produced by Roday, Hill, and Chris Henze of Thruline. UCP will produce in association with Thruline Entertainment.