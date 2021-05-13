Psych 3: This Is Gus Finds Gus & Shawn Back on the Case for Peacock

They say that the third time's the charm, and that looks to be the case for Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez as the duo is set to reprise their popular roles for Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus. Announced on Thursday and with production set to kick off this summer in Vancouver, the new adventure doesn't have a set release date but here's what we do know (from the official release). In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband. Meanwhile, Timothy Omundson returns as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career (while viewers can also expect to see Maggie Lawson's Juliet O'Hara). The new episode/film stems from Universal Studio Group's UCP, in association with Thruline Entertainment. Series creator Steve Franks serves as executive producer and director, with Franks and Rodriguez co-writing. Chris Henze will executive produce for Thruline, alongside Rodriguez and Hill.

During a 2020 episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Hill and Rodriguez explained to the Smallville star what it is that keeps them coming back. In addition, they revealed how not taking themselves too seriously, treating the cast and crew with equal respect, and just being decent to one another not only contribute to the show's enduring popularity but also made the production one that people enjoyed being a part of.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, "This Is Us," "American Housewife") is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez, "A Million Little Things," "Psych") and Gus (Dulé Hill, "Suits," "Psych") return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.