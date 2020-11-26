First off, let's make something perfectly clear before we go any further. If you're a fan of the long-running Psych and its continuing adventures over at Peacock, you're not alone. Series stars Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez are there with you, more than willing to keep coming back just as long as their dedicated fanbase is willing to have them. And in the recent episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the duo explains to the Smallville star what it is that keeps them coming back.

In addition, Hill and Rodriguez explain how not taking themselves too seriously, treating the cast and crew with equal respect, and just being decent to one another not only contribute to the show's enduring popularity but also made the production one that people enjoyed being a part of.

Of course, you're most likely looking for the full episode at this point. No worries, because we've got you covered:

And just in case you're feeling a bit nostalgic, here's a look back at the official trailer for Peacock's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home– followed by those moments that didn't make the cut but thankfully found their way to our eyeballs: the bloopers:

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, "This Is Us," "American Housewife") is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez, "A Million Little Things," "Psych") and Gus (Dulé Hill, "Suits," "Psych") return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.