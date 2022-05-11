Psych Star Jazmyn Simon Sounds Pretty Positive About a Fourth Film

Though it's been close to six months since Peacock's James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) and Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years)-starring Psych 3: This Is Gus, the fans out there have been keeping the faith for a fourth film to be announced soon. If you're reading this then you're more than well aware that Rodriguez, Hill, and the rest of the cast have gone on record as saying that they'll keep coming back to Psych just as long as the fans want them back. That was the same point their co-star Jazmyn Simon (Selene) drove home while speaking with Variety in support of her new children's book Most Perfect You. "As long as the fans want them, we will do them," Simon explained. And that seemed to be especially important when it comes to the matter of a fourth film. "I'll just drop that little tidbit right there," she added. "As long as the fans are engaged, there will be more 'Psych' movies." Well, that third movie was pretty well-received…

Returning for the third film with Rodriguez and Hill was Timothy Omundson (This Is Us), Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law). Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joined the cast as Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband. In addition, Sage Brocklebank & Kurt Fuller reprised their roles as Buzz McNab & Woody Strode, with singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest-starring as himself. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus (along with a look at the binge playlist that the fine folks at Psych put together as a "crash course" to help get viewers caught up on Gus' love life):

PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television's most beloved duos. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

Created, directed, and co-written (with Rodriguez) by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This Is Gus is executive produced by Franks, Rodriguez, Hill, and Thruline's Chris Henze. Filmed in Vancouver, the 90-minute streaming movie was produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Thruline Entertainment. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and the first two films.