Punisher: Jon Bernthal Promises Special "Will Not Be 'Punisher-Lite'"

Jon Bernthal discusses returning as Frank Castle and makes a promise about the upcoming Punisher special: "It will not be Punisher-lite."

Article Summary Jon Bernthal discusses his return as Frank Castle in a new Marvel Special Presentation.

Bernthal promises the upcoming special will be dark, not a toned-down Punisher.

Reinaldo Marcus Green co-writes and directs the Marvel Television "Special Presentation".

Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum confirmed the project at the end of February.

When fans learned that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka Punisher, would be returning for Marvel Television and Showrunner Dario Scardapane's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, there was a groundswell of hope that there would be more to come from the character. Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum turned that hope into reality last month, confirming that Bernthal's Castle will be the spotlight of a Marvel "Special Presentation" (think like Werewolf by Night or The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special). During the SXSW premiere of his new film The Accountant 2 on Saturday night, Bernthal offered some insights into Frank Castle's return and what fans can expect from the special.

"I care very deeply about Frank; I'm really grateful that I'm getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve. We're giving it our all, and we're trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we're going to turn our back on the audience — it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be light, and I think it's the version that this character deserves and I'm just beyond honored and grateful that we get the opportunity," Bernthal shared with The Hollywood Reporter. In terms of how the newest chapter in the Punisher story will compare with the original Netflix series, Bernthal added, "It's going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It's not going to be easy. I don't know if that's the Netflix tone then that's what it's going to be. It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that."

Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green (We Own This City) are penning the project, with Green also tapped to direct. "It's like a shotgun blast of a story but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It's so exciting. Bernthal is a generational actor. He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out…," Winderbaum shared with EW when the news first hit. "Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

