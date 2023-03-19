Quantum Leap Season 1 Ep. 16 Preview: The Mole's Identity Revealed? Here's a look at the overview, preview images, and episode trailer for NBC's Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap S01E16 "Ben, Interrupted."

As NBC's Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap leaps closer to its season finale, things are starting to heat up in some very big ways. In the following preview for S01E16 "Ben, Interrupted," Ben (Lee) ends up in a psychiatric hospital in the 1950s, where he has to help break out a patient who was committed unjustly. But the part that's jumping out to us is that the team is going to learn who the mole within their ranks has been the whole time. Here's a look…

Quantum Leap S01E16 "Ben, Interrupted": Overview, Images & Promo

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 16 "Ben, Interrupted": When Ben (Raymond Lee) lands in a 1950s psychiatric institution, he must engineer a daring escape for a young woman unjustly committed by her husband; the team is shocked to learn the identity of a mole in Quantum headquarters. Directed by Jude Weng and written by Annelise Kollevoll Medina, here's a look at the preview images & promo released for S01E16 "Ben, Interrupted":

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.