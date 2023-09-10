Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ben song, nbc, preview, quantum leap, Raymond Lee, season 2

Quantum Leap Season 2: A "Larger Mission" Driving Ben's Leaps?

NBC's Quantum Leap Executive Producer Chris Grismer teases the Season 2 opener and the possibility of there being a "larger mission" in play.

Last week was a good week for fans of NBC's Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park & Nanrisa Lee-starring Quantum Leap. With the second season set to kick off on October 4th, they learned that Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) had joined the cast as series regulars. As for guest stars, viewers can keep an eye out for familiar faces such as Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Francois Arnaud (The Borgias, Blindspot), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, Blindspot), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys, Shazam! Fury of the Gods). Now, thanks to EW's look at what's ahead television-wise for the fall, we have a few more Season 2 clues to pass along. After the season finale left him lost, Ben's story picks up this season in the 1970s – joined by Roxburgh, Byrne & Abrams. "He leaps into a military transport mission and finds himself stranded in Russia," teased EP Chris Grismer, adding, "It [is] one of our biggest episodes." And viewers can expect the season's focus to shift more on Ben's big-picture mission – getting home. "There could be a larger mission that is driving his leaps, and we do see him embrace that more and more," Grismer shared.

Taylor plays Hannah Carson, a complex young woman whom viewers will meet in the season's third episode – a young woman who may be more than she appears. Gadiot's Tom Westfall is a US Army Officer – former special forces who is now high up in Army Intelligence – and overseeing the project in a crucial role. Thoughtful & centered, Westfall is a spiritual kind of warrior whom both men and women admire but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant. Now, here's a look at new preview images for Quantum Leap Season 2 that were released, offering some clues to what's to come this season with Episode 201: "This Took Too Long!" – Russia, 1978; Episode 205: "One Night in Koreatown – Los Angeles Riots, Koreatown, 1992; Episode 208: "Nomad" – Egypt, 1961 (filmed in Cairo, Egypt):

And here's a look at the Fall 2023 trailer that was released by NBC last week that included a look at the returning series:

