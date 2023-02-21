Rabbit Hole: Kiefer Sutherland Spy Thriller Series Shares Trailer

Even with a little more than a month to go until the streaming series hits Paramount+, viewers are getting a much better look at showrunners John Requa & Glenn Ficarra's upcoming Kiefer Sutherland-starring eight-episode spy thriller Rabbit Hole. In the following preview, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. On the run and searching for the truth, Weir will begin to question his mind as the lines between reality and conspiracy continue to blur.

New episodes of the series will drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada (and on the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France). Now, here's a look at the official trailer that was released earlier today alongside the production intel released last month (with Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole set to premiere on March 26th):

And in the following preview clip released over this past weekend during IGN Fan Fest 2023, we got a little background intel on Sutherland's Weir and how he's an expert at making impossible situations very, very possible:

Joining Sutherland on the cast of Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm. Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

