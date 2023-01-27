Rabbit Hole Teaser: Kiefer Sutherland's John Weir Can't Trust Himself Arriving on March 26th, Kiefer Sutherland's John Weir isn't sure who he can trust in the following teaser for Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole.

Earlier this month, we were treated to preview images for Paramount+ and Showrunners John Requa & Glenn Ficarra's upcoming eight-episode spy thriller Rabbit Hole. In the Kiefer Sutherland-starring streaming series, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. With still a little more than two months to go until it hits our screens, viewers are getting a teaser look at what they can expect. Considering we're still huge fans of Sutherland's turn as Jack Bauer during his run in the "24" franchise, the following clip hit all the right spots to get us tuning in. I mean, you can't go wrong with a show where Sutherland's playing a character who can't even trust himself…

New episodes of the series will drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada (and on the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France). Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today (with Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole set to premiere on March 26th):

Joining Sutherland on the cast of Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm. Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer). Now, here's a look at the preview images & key art that were released for the streaming series earlier this month: