Series creator/EP Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) and executive producer Ridley Scott (The Martian, Gladiator, Alien) will be heading back Kepler 22-b for a second season, with HBO Max announcing on Thursday that hit series Raised by Wolves has been renewed for another run. "Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a "must watch" show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches in Aaron's storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically," said Scott. "We are already deep into the "layers" of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination."

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

HBO Max's Raised by Wolves stars Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten), Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2), and Travis Fimmel (Vikings). Scott Free Productions handles production, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.