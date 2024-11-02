Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, ranma 1/2

RANMA 1/2 Season 1 Eps. 3 & 4 Continue Anime's Winning Ways (REVIEW)

Netflix's Ranma 1/2 continues to shine with the third and fourth chapters, "Because There's Someone He Likes" and "The Hunter." Here's why...

The third and fourth episodes of Netflix's Ranma 1/2, "Because There's Someone He Likes" and "The Hunter," were wonderful (insert chef kiss). The show definitely maintains the tone and comfort levels of the stories. Between the colorful animation and nostalgia, this anime is in contention along with Dan Da Dan for the best anime of the season so far… and these two chapters went a long way toward helping make that case.

To Ranma's displeasure, Kuno has fallen… and not in the type of way that would require Gerard Butler to come and save him, but more in a: has fallen for Ranma's female head-over-heels and has now become annoyingly relentless in getting the girl with the red hair. I am not going to lie; I have been watching it in Latin American Spanish because it really feels like home, to be honest. I was wondering if they would change Kuno's creepy nature for the show, but I am so happy they left it as is. Their interactions had me laughing so much.

This was perfectly balanced by Ranma and Akane's tumultuous relationship. I like that they are just awkward, blushing messes in between the constant arguing. We do get to see a different side to both of them as Akane has to deal with the heartbreak that comes with unrequited feelings. Ranma notices Akane does not hate all men. There is one that she actually likes: Doctor Tofu, who actually knows Akane very well. However, as these things usually go, he likes someone else, Akane's older sister.

I really enjoyed this episode. I especially loved the interactions between Ranma and Akane. Ranma is actually so wholesome, and I just want to pat his head. I love how he tries to make sure Akane is okay and how he tries to make her smile or angry instead of sad. Aw. I swear I am falling in love with this story all over again.

The fourth episode, "The Hunter," introduces a new character to the story. A mysterious traveler who is looking for Furinkan High to make Ranma pay… for what? We are still not quite sure. However, if there is someone who is worse than Zoro with directions, it is friend Ryoga who gets lost just crossing the street. And man, do we see how long it has taken for him to finally get to Ranma?

Ryoga challenges Ranma to a fight and gets lost for another week or two before finding his way back to the building. The battle is better than it has any right to be. Once again, I am obsessed with the colors and how they are used in this anime. I love the boldness and tone they add to every scene. And can we address how many bandanas Ryoga had on? When Ranma called him out, I chuckled, but then it just turned hysterical as soon as he started pulling more. Can we also talk about how Ryoga did not think differently of Ranma after learning cold water turns him into a woman? Ryoga might be a total himbo, but there might be a little more to him.

Things take a turn when Ranma tries keeping Akane away and she misunderstands and gets angry at him. Turning at the moment, Ryoga's sharp bang comes crashing down, cutting Akane's hair in the process. In just a second, so much tension is built, and the episode ends. All in all, Ranma has been a fun breath of fresh air, even if I know the story. The beautiful animation and the story keeps me watching. I will always love the relationship between Ranma and Akane.

