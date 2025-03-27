Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon Trailer: Netflix Previews Duhamel, Kelly-Starring Series

Arriving April 17th, Netflix released the trailer and more for Showrunner April Blair's Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly-starring Ransom Canyon.

"At its core, Ransom Canyon isn't just a town; it's an idea. It's the painful longing for your first love. It's the burning desire to protect your family. It's cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home … Ransom has it all. I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there." That's what series creator, showrunner, and executive producer April Blair (Wednesday, All American) had to share about the upcoming Josh Duhamel (The Lost Husband, Transformers, Love, Simon) and Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Friday Night Lights)-starring Ransom Canyon. Set to hit Netflix on April 17th, the streaming series charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what the series has to offer – with the official trailer waiting above and an updated image gallery and series overview waiting for you below:

Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten's only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.

Joining Duhamel and Kelly are James Brolin (Sweet Tooth) as Cap, Marianly Tejada (One of Us is Lying) as Ellie Estevez, Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick) as Yancy Grey, Eoin Macken (La Brea) as Davis Collins, Lizzy Greene (A Million Little Things) as Lauren Brigman, Garrett Wareing (Manifest) as Lucas Russell, Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy) as Reid Collins, Jaren K. Robledo (Rez Ball) as Jack Yellowbird, Casey W. Johnson (GLOW) as Kit Russell, Jennifer Ens (Chapelwaite) as Ashley, Brett Cullen (Joker) as Senator Samuel "Sam" Kirkland, Kate Burton (Grey's Anatomy) as Katherine Bullock, Niko Guardado (Party of Five) as Tim O'Grady, Philip Winchester (Strike Back) as Sheriff Dan Brigman, Justin Johnson Cortez (Walker: Independence) as Kai, and Kenneth Miller (The Cleaning Lady) as Freddie.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!