Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: fantastic four, lego, marvel

Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. Comes to LEGO

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of The Fantastic Four’s H.E.R.B.I.E.

Article Summary LEGO unveils Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E., bringing the lovable robot sidekick to brick-built life.

The 747-piece Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. set stands 9 inches tall and recreates his live-action movie design.

Articulated arms, rotating tape-recorder eyes, a mug, and screwdriver make this Fantastic Four LEGO set display-ready.

LEGO Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. is up for pre-order now for $74.99 ahead of its August 1, 2026 release date.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is the helpful robotic companion in Marvel Comics that is associated with the Fantastic Four. His name stands for Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics. He was originally created for the Fantastic Four animated series in the 1970s and would later become part of Marvel Comics continuity. He did get some big-screen action with Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four, and now LEGO is bringing him to life with a new set.

Coming in at 747 pieces, Marvel fans can now build their own H.E.R.B.I.E. for their collection, which will stand 9" tall, 6" wide, and 3.5" deep. LEGO has now captured its new live-action robotic design right off the big screen, and will include articulated arms and fingers. He will come with his favorite drinking mug and screwdriver as accessories. H.E.R.B.I.E. will be a great addition for any LEGO Marvel or Fantastic Four collection, and pre-orders are already live for $74.99 with an August 1, 2026, release.

LEGO – Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: H.E.R.B.I.E.

"Put awesome Super Hero decor into kids' hands with the The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. (76339) building set. This large LEGO® replica of one of the movie's most popular characters is a great gift idea for boys and girls ages 10 years old and up. This H.E.R.B.I.E. model building kit shows the lovable robot with his familiar tape-recorder eyes, which rotate automatically as his head turns."

"He has highly articulated arms and fingers, which can be used to hold his favorite drinking mug and screwdriver. When not in use, both accessories can be stored neatly behind an opening panel in the robot's torso. This creative toy makes a great birthday, holiday or any day treat for Marvel fans. And with the LEGO Builder app, kids can create with confidence – zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. The building set contains 747 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!