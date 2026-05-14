Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Detective Comics #667 Azreal Batman Figure Announced

Step into the DC Multiverse once again, as McFarlane Toys has revealed a new set of Batman figures for your collection

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman figure based on Detective Comics #667, featuring Jean-Paul Valley as Azrael Batman.

The armored Batman design captures Azrael’s darker Knightfall era look with gold and dark blue colors and a plastic cape.

This DC Multiverse Batman figure includes 22 points of articulation, a display base, and a collectible character art card.

Pre-orders for the Azrael Batman figure are live now for $26.99, with the McFarlane Toys release arriving in June 2026.

After Bane severely injures Bruce Wayne during the "Knightfall" storyline, a new hero takes on the mantle of Batman. Jean-Paul Valley, the man behind Azrael, initially tries to honor Bruce's mission but gradually becomes more violent and unstable. His version of Batman evolves into an intimidating figure as he builds his own armored costume, featuring sharp blades, glowing details, and advanced weapons to match his more intense approach to justice.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing Azrael back to the DC Multiverse with yet another armored figure. Inspired by DC Comics Detective Comics #667, Jean-Paul Valley is ready to bring justice to Gotham in his classic gold and dark blue batsuit. No accessories are included besides a display base and an art card, and he will not have a fabric cape but a plastic one, as suited to this specific design. Pre-orders are already open for this new figure for $26.99, and he is set to return in June 2026.

Azrael Batman Armor (Detective Comics #667)

"Pre-Flashpoint, Jean-Paul Valley's discovery of his dying father dressed as Azrael changed his life forever. Brainwashed by the System to become the Church of St. Dumas' assassin, Jean-Paul worked with Batman™ instead, standing in for The Dark Knight™ when Bane™ broke the hero's back. Unbalanced by his upbringing, Valley became a more violent Batman and wore heavier armor. He later surrendered the mantle to a newly healed Bruce Wayne™ and set out on his own adventures as Azrael."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

AZRAEL™ as featured in DC™ comics

Include figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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