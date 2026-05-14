Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, punisher

The Punisher: One Last Kill Marvel Legends Revealed by Hasbro

The Punisher is back with a new Special Presentation, and for Brand New Day, Hasbro is celebrating with a new action figure

Article Summary Marvel’s Punisher: One Last Kill continues Frank Castle’s MCU arc after Daredevil: Born Again and into Brand New Day.

Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Punisher figure based on Jon Bernthal’s Special Presentation look.

The 6-inch Punisher figure includes two head sculpts, alternate hands, grenades, knife, hatchet, pistol, and shotgun.

Punisher Marvel Legends pre-orders are live now for $27.99, with Hasbro listing an August 2026 release date.

A Marvel Studios Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill is a standalone MCU entry centered on Frank Castle / the Punisher, continuing his storyline after his appearances in Daredevil: Born Again and setting up his future role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The special follows Frank Castle as he comes to terms with who he is after his streak of revenge is finished. However, through the special presentation, he learns more about himself and reclaims the role of The Punisher to save the people around him rather than avenge his family.

Hasbro is now bringing The Punisher: One Last Kill design to life as they debut a brand new Marvel Legends figure. This new figure faithfully brings Jon Bernthal's performance to life with two impressive head sculpts and a new outfit. Hasbro has also given a nice slew of accessories, including a hatchet, knife, grenades, pistol, and a shotgun. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99 with an August 2026 release date. Stay tuned for possibly more Punisher figures as we get closer to the debut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Punisher: One Last Kill – Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Marvel Legends Series Punisher figure. Inspired by Marvel Television's The Punisher, this 6-inch-scale collectible features premium design, detailed deco, and 10 accessories for display and dynamic posing."

Collectible Punisher figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Television's The Punisher .

. Accessories include alternate head, 2 alternate hands, hatchet, knife, 2 grenades, and weapon accessories for dynamic posing.

Features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs.

6-inch scale figure with window box packaging for display.

Add to your Marvel Legends Series collection of Marvel Studios -inspired figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability).

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