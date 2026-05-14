Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

Take the Battle to the Rave Cave with LEGO's Latest Fortnite Set

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of new Fortnite-inspired sets

Article Summary LEGO Fortnite brings back the iconic Rave Cave, turning Chapter 3’s wild mountain club into a massive brick-built set.

The 1,963-piece LEGO Fortnite Rave Cave features the giant bear entrance, dance floor, mountain build, and rollercoaster.

Six LEGO Fortnite minifigures are included: Evie, Funk Ops, Cuddle Team Leader, Aura, DJ Yonder, and Party Trooper.

LEGO Fortnite Rave Cave is priced at $229.99, available for pre-order now, and launches June 1, 2026.

LEGO is back with some brand new Fortnite sets, including the arrival and return of the infamous Rave Cave. The Rave Cave was one of the most colorful and chaotic locations ever added to Fortnite in Chapter 3. It was built inside a massive mountain and combined an abandoned amusement park with a giant dance club. This part of the map was controlled by the Peace Syndicate and featured a giant bear head as the entrance, making it an iconic landmark for the game at the time.

LEGO is now bringing the Rave Cave to brick format with a new 1,963-piece set that will stand at 15.5" tall and 20" wide when fully built. This Fortnite set is loaded with iconic elements from the Rave Cave, with Cuddle Team Leader head, dance floor, and a functioning rollercoaster. Siz brand new Fortnite minifigures are included here with Funk Ops, Cuddle Team Leader, Evie, Aura, DJ Yonder, and Party Trooper. Relive iconic Fortnite battles with this new set that is already up for pre-order at $229.99 with a June 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Fortnite – Rave Cave

"Invite fans ages 12 and up to party at the LEGO® Fortnite® Rave Cave (77082). Loaded with creative play potential, this building set lets boys, girls and gamers recreate a vibrant location from the LEGO Fortnite video game. Buckle up and assemble the instantly recognizable Cuddle Team Leader head, mountain and functioning rollercoaster before discovering all the details."

"There's a cart that can be pushed around the rollercoaster tracks, a DJ vault with spinning discs, and a decorated dance floor that detaches to reveal a skeleton, plus a piece of snow that fans can pull out to trigger falling dynamite. 6 minifigures bring the scene to life – have fun partying with Evie, Funk Ops, Cuddle Team Leader, Aura, DJ Yonder and Party Trooper. It also comes with a bonus in-game item: a Cuddle Team Leader Outfit in the LEGO Fortnite video game. Set contains 1,963 pieces."

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