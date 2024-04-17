Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, opinion, police, Rage Against The Machine, Reacher, tom morello

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Gets Tom Morello's Support Against Police Union

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has Tom Morello's (Rage Against The Machine) support for taking on the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

Article Summary Alan Ritchson challenges police accountability, invoking FOP backlash.

The Reacher star receives support from musician Tom Morello.

Ritchson's stance on police reform echoed in heated social media exchange.

Morello likens Ritchson’s retort to FOP to Rage Against The Machine's iconic protest anthem.

Yesterday, we covered how the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) responded to Reacher star Alan Ritchson's comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he addressed the topic of police brutality and the murder of Breonna Taylor. "That was a tragic case," Ritchson shared. "Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can't really hold them accountable for their improprieties is disturbing to me. We should completely reform the way that we do it. I mean, you shouldn't have to spend more time getting an education as a hairstylist than as a cop who's armed with a deadly weapon. We should make it very hard for people to make mistakes or abuse power in our institutions," the actor added.

Shortly after, FOP took to Twitter/X to attack the Reacher star for being "another useless Hollywood actor" who "doesn't have the courage to do" what police officers do – instead, they claimed he was doing nothing more than virtue signaling for attention at the expense of brave police officers around this country." Here's a look at a response that wasn't exactly looking for any kind of open, meaningful dialogue:

While Mr. Ritchson gets his face and forehead powdered on set, our officers are out doing a job he doesn't have the courage to do. While he gets to hear loud pops and have blanks fired at him, our officers feel the heat of the bullets as they pierce their skin. There are no… pic.twitter.com/50CbfGfQ46 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) April 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Ritchson responded to FOP's social media post – and he showed up ready for a verbal fight. "This kind of emotionally immature response is the epitome of what concerns me about law enforcement today. If this is how leadership handles a peaceful disagreement, what does life look like for those unseen interactions in the street? ⁣How does this shape the character of those police officers looking to management? ⁣Do you really want individuals so easily angered and bully like school children to have a gun and the protection of an untouchable union? ⁣I don't," Ritchson began his Instagram post. ⁣

From there, Ritchson writes that FOP "haplessly fired multiple shots" at him because he "called for more accountability." Ritchson goes on to say that he knew he would get pushback from "people like you who crave a pat on the back and zero accountability" and that bravery also means standing up to the system when it needs to be challenged. "I've never been a fan of blind allegiance, which is dangerous and fertile ground for fascism, a political persuasion I'm averse to," Ritchson continued – and you can check out the Reacher star's full post (with text following) below:

⁣To @glfop: You belittle me for being incapable of demonstrating bravery, but I believe that's exactly what I've shown. You've haplessly fired multiple shots at me simply because I have called for more accountability. I did this knowing people like you who crave a pat on the back and zero accountability would criticize me. Standing up to impossibly large institutions takes courage. I've never been a fan of blind allegiance which is dangerous and fertile ground for fascism, a political persuasion I'm averse to. ⁣ I also believe two truths can be held at the same time. There are absolutely many good and brave cops who deserve the public's gratitude and certainly have mine. Simultaneously, it is true that there are rogue or ill-equipped officers who remind us that we need higher barriers to entry and stricter regulations so abuses are relegated to the past. Both can be and are true. To only seek praise and ignore this need is extremely unwise and endangers those at risk of being ostracized and marginalized – which is who I was referring to in my Hollywood Reporter article. ⁣ To make matters worse, in Florida, voters perpetuate these issues by continuing to support people like Gov. Desantis who just passed a law making it illegal for anyone other than the police to police themselves. This, lack of transparency would be laughable if not so deadly. ⁣ I'm certain efforts like these take us further from the world I hope to leave for my children, which is one with extreme prudence when deciding who we arm and a glass house for public institutions. Especially ones with the ability to end lives. ⁣ So thank you for your service and yes… I do think like that.

If there's one person out there walking the lines of pop culture, music & social relevancy who could recognize the argument that Ritchson was trying to make, it's guitarist, singer, songwriter & political activist Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave). Taking to Twitter/X, Morello reposted an article about Ritchson and FOP – adding, "This guy's pointed retort to the Fraternal Order of Police is 2024's 'Killing In The Name.' Bravo, Alan Ritchson." Here's a look at the video for Rage Against The Machine's 1992 hit tackling the issue of police brutality in light of the beating of Rodney King and the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Here's a look at Morello's post from earlier today praising Ritchson:

This guy's pointed retort to the Fraternal Order of Police is 2024's "Killing In The Name". Bravo Alan Ritchson https://t.co/a2dD2uwDnu — Tom Morello (@tmorello) April 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

