Reacher: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten Offer Season 2 Filming Perspectives

It was on Thanksgiving when we last checked in on how things were going with the filming of the second season of Amazon's Prime Video and writer/showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher. That's when Ritchson shared a video from the set answering some holiday-related questions about his must-have Thanksgiving dish and what he's thankful for. This time around, Ritchson is offering a POV perspective on the scene he was filming, which included co-star Maria Sten's Frances Neagley. And then, have Sten's perspective on the scene that matches nicely with Ritchson's in that it helps give a fuller picture of the moment.

"You're playing Reacher," Ritchson begins the caption to his Instagram post. "A-cam is on the dolly wearing a large format 24 mil lens, underslung on the slider for a dramatic push past Neagley, past the organic, gluten-free, cocoa puff alternative breakfast cereal, into an emotionally impactful, carefully timed close-up. B cam sits patiently for the locked and clean 3/4 profile. [Maria Sten] smiles gleefully the entire take. Almost without warning, the director screams, "ACTION." Do you crumble or crush it?" Here's a look at the post, followed by a look at co-star Sten's perspective via Instagram:

"Smiling gleefully due to organic cereal + oatmilk and watching [Alan Ritchson] trying to decide between saying his lines or rather eating his sandwich on each take," Sten wrote as the caption to her post offering her take on the moment:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Cochrane's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.