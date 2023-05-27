Reacher: Alan Ritchson on Season 2, Appreciating Success & Tom Cruise Reacher actor Alan Ritchson joins The Rich Eisen Show to discuss Season 2, the show's growing popularity, writing Tom Cruise a letter & more.

While we await word on when the second season of Amazon's Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher will hit streaming screens and for some official word to hit on Season 3 production (post-WGA/AMPTP writers' strike, we're assuming), we have a chance to pass along an update on how things are going courtesy of Ritchson's visit to The Rich Eisen Show. In the following clip, Ritchson discusses with Rich Eisen how much he appreciates the success of Reacher after a career where there were instances when a project was supposed to be "The Next Big Thing" – only for it to fizzle out. The actor cites DC's Titans as a perfect example, with the huge billed as one of the programming highlights for the DC Universe streaming service – only for it to be shut down and absorbed into HBO Max (with comics returning to publishing). It's those types of humbling experiences that deepen his appreciation for the Amazon series' success and the fans who are passionate about it.

From there, the conversation shifts to Reacher Season 2 as Ritchson explains that because he knew where the series was going to go adaptation-wise, he knew that if they could get a second season, then they could be "off to the races." Offering a brief overview of how the season mirrors Child's Bad Luck and Trouble, Ritchson promises that with this season, viewers will "get the best of what this world could be." From there, Ritchson explains why he wrote a letter to Tom Cruise (star of the big screen adaptation of Child's work) before beginning the role – and why he didn't send it. But that's a story best saved for Ritchson:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

