Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: jack reacher, lee child, Reacher, season 2

Reacher: Prime Video Featurette Introduces Who's Who for Season 2

Prime Video is giving fans a chance to meet the characters who will help (or hinder) Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher during the second season.

Article Summary Prime Video teases Reacher's return with Season 2 character introductions and recaps.

New and returning cast members showcased ahead of Season 2 premiere.

Alan Ritchson announces Season 3 as Season 2 of Reacher debuts this week.

Season 2 based on Lee Child's 'Bad Luck and Trouble', featuring Jack Reacher's past coming back to haunt him & his team.

With all of the buzz surrounding the news that Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher is returning for a third season, and Ritchson already checking in from Season 3 filming, it's almost too easy to forget that we have a second season set to start hitting screens this week. Almost. Because if you're a fan of Lee Child's Jack Reacher, then you've been counting down the days until the ass-kicking hero's return. With only days to go, Prime Video is sharing a unique Season 2 preview – a chance to get to meet the characters set to help (or hinder) Reacher (Ritchson) this season.

Here's a look at who's who in the second season of Prime Video's Reacher – and make sure to stick around for a rundown of what went down during the first season, a preview of what's to come this season, and so much more:

And just to make sure you're completely up-to-speed (just in case you don't have time to re-binge the first season), Prime Video released its own Season 1 recap:

With the second season set to be unleashed on December 15th, here's Ritchson announcing the good news about the third season before offering us a look at what's ahead with Reacher Season 2:

And here's a look back at the official trailer that was released at the beginning of November – followed by a rundown of what we know about the second season so far:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season (that feels like it was a long, long time ago):

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is a Lt. Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!