Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, amazon, jack reacher, lee child, prime video, Reacher

Reacher Renewed: Season 3 Currently Filming; Season 2 Sneak Preview

Reacher star Alan Ritchson confirmed via video that the Prime Video series will be back for Season 3 - plus, a sneak preview of Season 2.

Article Summary 'Reacher' confirmed for Season 3 by star Alan Ritchson, now filming.

Season 2 sneak preview released at CCXP 2023 in Brazil.

New cast members join, led by Serinda Swan and Robert Patrick.

Adaptation of Lee Child's 'Bad Luck and Trouble' to air on December 15th.

As if having the series back for a second season was a good enough holiday treat, fans of Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher were treated to some huge news earlier today during the streaming service's session at CCXP 2023 in Brazil. As if a sneak preview for Season 2 wouldn't be good enough, Ritchson checks in at the beginning of the clip that you're about to see to announce that the series will be back for a third season – and it made the announcement on the set of Season 3, which is already filming.

With the second season set to be unleashed on December 15th, here's Ritchson announcing the good news about the third season before offering us a look at what's ahead with Reacher Season 2:

And here's a look back at the official trailer that was released at the beginning of November – followed by a rundown of what we know about the second season so far:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season (that feels like it was a long, long time ago):

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is a Lt. Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!