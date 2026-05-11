Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Will Return: Alan Ritchson Series Gets Season 5 Green Light

Ahead of its Upfronts presentation, Amazon's Prime Video announced that Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher would be back for Season 5.

Article Summary Prime Video has renewed Reacher for Season 5, giving Alan Ritchson’s hit action series an early green light.

The Reacher Season 5 renewal arrives before Season 4 premieres, underscoring Amazon’s confidence in the franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios calls Reacher a powerhouse franchise, praising its action, character storytelling, and global reach.

With Reacher Season 5 confirmed, attention now turns to Season 4 updates and possible news on the Neagley spinoff.

As fans await word on when the fourth season of Alan Ritchson-starring and executive-producing Reacher will hit screens, Prime Video announced that the live-action adaptation of author Lee Child's famed literary character will continue. With Amazon set to hold its Upfronts presentation later today, the company announced that a fifth season had been given the green light. It will be interesting to see if we get some news on the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series Neagley later today.

"From Lee Child's globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, 'Reacher' has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise," shared Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. "The series' ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We're excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season Four's debut and to build on this incredible momentum. We're grateful to our outstanding creative partners, cast, and crew—Nick, Alan, Lee, Skydance, and CBS Studios—for continuing to bring this world to life in such a bold and compelling way."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. The fourth season of the action-packed series, when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.

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