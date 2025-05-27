Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 1: "Prisoners" Image Gallery Released

Returning on June 6th, here's an image gallery for USA Network and SYFY's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 1: "Prisoners."

With only a little more than a week to go until USA Network and SYFY's (yup, on both networks) Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien crash lands back onto our screens for a fourth season, we thought now would be as good of a time as any to start rolling out some early looks at what fans can expect. Along with the previously released official trailer above, we have the official image gallery for S04E01: "Prisoners" to pass along (with one heartbreaking image in particular), and that's waiting for you below.

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 1: "Prisoners" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 1: "Prisoners" – Here's a look at the official image gallery released for the Season 4 premiere, followed by an overview of the season and a recap of what went down during the third season to make sure everyone's on the same page heading into the return of Resident Alien on SYFY and USA Network on June 6th:

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

