Resident Alien Season 4 Set for June 6th on SYFY & USA (TRAILER)

Here's the trailer and character image gallery for Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien Season 4, debuting June 6th on SYFY and USA Network.

Just kidding! Remember all the drama leading up to the news that SYFY's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien would be back for a fourth season, but it would be moving to USA Network? Well, fans of the series were treated to a whole lot of good news earlier today that included an official trailer, a key art poster, and a character profile image gallery. But the biggest news was that the fourth season would get underway on June 6th, airing on both SYFY and USA Network. Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root). After checking out the official trailer above, make sure to check out the official poster, season overview, and image gallery waiting for you below:

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

