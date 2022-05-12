Resident Evil Official Teaser: In New Raccoon City, Evil Has Evolved

Yesterday, Netflix, Constantin Film, and co-writer, showrunner & EP Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) promised viewers they would be getting some fresh looks at their live-action series take on Capcom's "Resident Evil" video game franchise on Thursday. And guess what? Promises were kept big-time! Set to hit screens on July 14, the series stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, with Tamara Smart & Ella Balinska as the younger and older versions of Wesker's daughter Jade. Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery also star. The series is set before the discovery of the T-virus as well as some time after the Umbrella Corporation's dark secrets were unleashed. And while we've had a chance to check out the cast in an official image that was released some months back as well as some pretty sweet key art, this is where the series gets a chance to show fans if the wait's been worth it.

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at what's to come when Netflix's Resident Evil infects our screens this summer (and get ready to get 1971's "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)" stuck in your heads:

The series kicks off with "Welcome to New Raccoon City," and we have a series overview that's giving us a bit of a Locke & Key/Stranger Things vibe: "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live-action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix." The series will take place over two timelines, which make for some fascinating casting opportunities- as you'll see from the following descriptions previously released by the streaming service:

In the 2022 timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the 2036 timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Mary Leah Sutton (The Following, Tell Me A Story) co-writes, and also serves as an executive producer- as does Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film, with Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz producing.