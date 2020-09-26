Retribution's Reckoning Destroys WWE Universe on Twitter

Retribution, the Antifa-inspired anarchist stable that recently made their formal in-ring debut on WWE Raw, may have goofy masks, a nonsensical gimmick, and probably no longterm future in the professional wrestling business with that gimmick… but we have to admit, their social media game is on point. On Raw earlier this week, we met T-Bar, Mace, and Slapjack, the male members of Retribution. Now, the former NXT superstar formerly known as Mia Yim has changed her twitter name to Reckoning, confirming that is her new name in the group. Mercedez Martinez, whose Retribution name is rumored to be Retaliation, has not yet made her Twitter debut.

While T-Bar is the leader of the group, Slapjack is the heart, and Mace is the tortured soul, it looks like Reckoning is the mark-destroying mouth of the group, as she's taken to Twitter and begun utterly destroying members of the WWE Universe who talk trash about the group. And she isn't holding back. At all. Like when someone made fun of Retribution's names…

Your parents must've been drunk conceiving you. https://t.co/XVu8TnP9Pr — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020

Or when someone dissed one of her tweets…

You care enough to respond and follow, simp. https://t.co/WhwdrprMbO — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020

Or when someone made a typo…

Are we suppose to take you seriously when you can't even spell Retribution? https://t.co/huRbIriSZw — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020

Or when someone mocked WWE's PG social media rules…

Or when someone had a low YouTube subscriber count…

I'll bite to help you get some YouTube viewers that probably wouldn't make a difference for your sorry ass channel. https://t.co/giaMfpI2aj — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020

Or this one just making fun of a photo of the fan's face…

Or to this fan dissing Retribution at the expense of AEW's Anna Jay…

She's not going to sleep with you. https://t.co/Asy4jVuK90 — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020

Or just wrecking this guy named Corey for his looks…

This was weak, Corey. Judging by your profile picture, you should spend less time on XXX websites and more time creating better insults. https://t.co/rAcSfit96F — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 26, 2020

Or this guy for running a Twitter fan club…

You run ✌🏽UlTiMaTe ✌🏽TwItTeR ✌🏽wReStLiNg ✌🏽 . I don't need to win a championship to be more successful than your raggedy fan club. https://t.co/gC74UYFgJM — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 26, 2020

You just roasted yourself. You're a champion in a company you own… I'm done wasting my time on you. https://t.co/l8PUN598NC — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 26, 2020

Reckoning is truly living up to her name, though some fans are beginning to complain that her destroying "neckbeards" on Twitter goes against WWE's anti-bullying PR campaign. However, Reckoning insists she's just giving them what they deserve, saying, "So you want us to sit and take the bullying FANS do to us on an everyday basis? Hell nah, we standing up to trash now."

WTF? I love Retribution now? If Reckoning and Retribution can bring some of the attitude they've been showing on Twitter lately, there's a chance they might be able to turn this whole ridiculous angle around.