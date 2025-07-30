Get an early preview of Revival S01E08: "A Rose and a Thorn" before it airs on SYFY
Check out the image gallery from the series' SDCC 2025 panel with cast and creators
This week, Dana and Em look to unravel the mysterious origins of Revival Day
SYFY’s adaptation brings the acclaimed Image Comics series Revival to live-action television life
Okay, we have a special early look at this week's episode of SYFY and showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce's adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics series Revival to pass along, and for a very good reason. Along with the overview and image gallery for S01E08: "A Rose and a Thorn," we also have the image gallery that was released from the show's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 panel, "Revival: From Comics to TV." Here's a look at Seeley, Norton, Boyce, Koontz, Melanie Scrofano (Dana Cypress), Romy Weltman (Em Cypress), David James Elliott (Sheriff Wayne Cypress), and Andy McQueen (CDC scientist Ibrahim Ramin) from the five-day pop culture extravaganza.
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Tim Seeley, Revival Comic Book Writer; Mike Norton, Revival Comic Book Artist — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, Andy McQueen — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Aaron B. Koontz, Executive Producer / Co-Creator / Co-Showrunner; Tim Seeley, Revival Comic Book Writer; Mike Norton, Revival Comic Book Artist; Luke Boyce, Executive Producer / Co-Creator / Co-Showrunner — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) David James Elliott, Romy Weltman, Melanie Scrofono, Andy McQueen — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Romy Weltman, David James Elliott — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) David James Elliott, Andy McQueen — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: Andy McQueen — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: David James Elliott — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: Melanie Scrofano — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Jim Viscardi, Moderator; Tim Seeley, Revival Comic Book Writer; Mike Norton, Revival Comic Book Artist; Aaron B. Koontz, Executive Producer / Co-Creator / Co-Showrunner; Luke Boyce, Executive Producer / Co-Creator / Co-Showrunner; Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, Andy McQueen — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, Andy McQueen — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Andy McQueen, Romy Weltman, Melanie Scrofano, David James Elliott — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) David James Elliott, Melanie Scrofano — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: Romy Weltman — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: Andy McQueen — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — “SYFY’s ‘Revival’ Panel at Comic-Con" — Pictured: (l-r) Romy Weltman, Melanie Scrofano — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/SYFY)
Revival Season 1 Episode 8: "A Rose and a Thorn" Preview
Revival Season 1 Episode 8: "A Rose and a Thorn": The past collides with the present as Dana (Melanie Scrofano) and Em (Romy Weltman) piece together Revival Day's origins.
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: Brandon Oakes as Jesse Blackdeer — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: Lara Jean Chorosteck as Patty Cypress — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress, Brandon Oakes as Jesse Blackdeer — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: Romy Weltman as Martha “Em” Cypress — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Katharine King So as May Tao, Romy Weltman as Martha “Em” Cypress — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: Maia Jae Bastidas as Kay Mathurin — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: Mark Little as Deputy Brent — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
“A “Rose and a Thorn” Episode 108 — Pictured in this screengrab: Brandon Oakes as Jesse Blackdeer — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
"A Rose and a Thorn" Episode 108 — Pictured: Romy Weltman as Martha “Em” Cypress — (Photo by: Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
"A Rose and a Thorn" Episode 108 — Pictured: David James Elliott as Sheriff Wayne Cypress — (Photo by: Mathieu Savidant/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
"A Rose and a Thorn" Episode 108 — Pictured: Brandon Oaks as Jesse Blackdeer — (Photo by: Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
"A Rose and a Thorn" Episode 108 — Pictured: Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress — (Photo by: Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
"A Rose and a Thorn" Episode 108 — Pictured: Katharine King So as May Tao — (Photo by: Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)
On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story, as the "revived" appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.
Premiering on SYFY on Thursday, June 12th, the series adaptation stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer), CM Punk (Heels), Gia Sandhu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Katharine King So (The Voyeurs), Maia Jae Bastidas (Gen V), Nathan Dales (Letterkenny), Mark Little (Mr. D), Glen Gould (Tulsa King), Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal), and Conrad Coates (Fargo).
Scrofano's Dana Cypress is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date."
Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."
Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect."
McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life."
"Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers."
Sandhu's Nithiya Weimar is "a seasoned psychologist fighting Stage 4 cancer."
King So's May Tao is "a local journalist with a healthy distrust of the Wausau Police who harbors big secrets of her own."
Bastidas' Kay is "Em's opinionated college roommate with a penchant for getting high and getting into trouble."
Dales' Deputy McCray is "the obnoxious, abrasive head of the local Drug Task Force.
Little's Deputy Brent is "Dana's closest confidant on the force – quirky, sweet-hearted, and the lead bowler of the Pinsconsin Pride."
Gould's Deputy JP Brissett is "second in command under Wayne Cypress, a sheriff's deputy who is one of the few that can keep a level head within the chaos following Revival Day."
Chorostecki's Patty Cypress is the "deceased mother of Em and Dana and the late wife of Wayne Cypress. The glue that held the Cypress family together."
Coates' Mayor Dillisch is "Wausau's Mayor who, despite his best efforts, is thrown into the center of the Revival Day mystery and is constantly at odds with the Sheriff."
Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who executive produce alongside Scrofano, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Greg Hemmings, Neil Tabatznik, Stephen Foster, and Amanda Row.