Rhodes to the Top: Cody and Brandi Rhodes Get Their Own Reality Show

Is this the third hour of Dynamite AEW has been talking about for all this time?! Tonight on AEW Dynamite, that "special announcement" from the Rhodes family turned out to be the reveal of a new reality show starring Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Called "Rhodes to the Top," the new show follows Cody and Brandi in their daily lives as they prepare to have a baby while running AEW.

A press release from AEW has some more details:

Each 30-minute episode will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness, but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet.

"Since the late 1960s, the Rhodes family has been in one spotlight or another," said Cody and Brandi Rhodes in a joint statement. Is it romantic that they are able to speak in exact unison? Or is it just creepy? "People think they know us, but this show is the first true look behind the curtain and beyond the ring. They'll see us fail and succeed, but most importantly, they'll see us bet on ourselves as we travel the Rhodes to the top."

"I'm thrilled to expand AEW's relationship with WarnerMedia and TNT, and Rhodes To The Top will represent a new outlet in which our fans can further connect with characters they already love, and new viewers can discover these personalities for the first time," said Tony Khan, Founder, CEO, GM & Head of Creative of AEW. "With our flagship show Dynamite and now Rhodes To The Top, in addition to our third hour of wrestling programming coming to TNT later this year, 2021 will be a historic year for AEW and our partnership with WarnerMedia."

Here's the video teaser for Rhodes to the Top that AEW played during Dynamite tonight.

Talk about long-term booking! These two have been preparing to be the stars of a reality show for years!