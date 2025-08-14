Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Posts S08E06: "Bethjamin Button" Table Read

Adult Swim posted the complete table read of Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 6: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" from SDCC 2025.

Article Summary Adult Swim released the full Rick and Morty S08E06: "Bethjamin Button" table read from SDCC 2025.

Beth and Space Beth confront deep family issues with Rick in this emotional and hilarious episode.

Key moments include a surprising Beth de-aging plot and unexpected celebrity "cameos."

The episode explores nostalgia, trauma, and delivers powerful some closure for Beth/Space Beth and Rick.

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E06: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" was the first of two episodes (season finale S08E10: "Hot Rick" being the other) this season that afforded Beth and Space Beth the time and space they needed to come to terms with a lot of family issues they've had with Rick. We've included a look back at our real-time thoughts on the episode below, but it's the video above that's the headline-grabber. During San Diego Comic-Con 2025, the team behind the Emmy Award-winning animated series took part in a table read of the episode – and now, everyone is getting a chance to check it out.

Rick and Morty S08E06: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" Thoughts

In the initial promo for tonight's episode, Beth and Space Beth made it clear that they weren't interested in joining Rick, Morty, Summer, and Jerry on their theme park trip. But it was the cold open that offered a better understanding of the lives that Beth and Space Beth have been living – and why they're not happy.

BTW: The Cheers theme quickly went from funny to heartbreaking – nice touch.

Okay, I did not see "de-aging Beth" coming into play.

Marie Curie? John Legend? LOL

Rick's having some "Action Park"-like nostalgia.

Holy crap… I don't think Rick was kidding about what Beth was like as a kid.

Wait.. Jerry doesn't have a urethra anymore?

I am very worried about Gene… HOLY SHIT! ARE THEY GOING TO KILL GENE?!?

Maybe it's time we learned a bit more about Beth's mother at this point, because this level of psychotic comes from more than just Rick's genetics.

Well, if there's one clear theme to this episode, it's that nostalgia not only sucks but can kill you.

Wow, Earth World took a really ugly turn – but at least we got a Summer/Jerry team-up.

Okay, I wasn't expecting two psychotic Beths kicking the shit out of a 300-year-old Rick to make me tear up and bring a lot of closure to Beth and Rick's past. The treehouse building was an especially nice touch.

I KNEW THAT WAS DANNY DEVITO!!!!

POST-CREDITS: Poor Gene. This was clearly not his first bad experience with 911.

That might've been the best episode of the season, and that's a high honor considering how this season has been.

