Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Joins "Invincible" Voice Cast

By now, we're assuming a whole lot of you have already checked out the official trailer for Amazon Prime's upcoming animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible– probably more than once. Hey, we're not the ones to judge since we've watched it three times ourselves earlier. And it's understandable because there's a lot going on and a lot to take in. Our two biggest takeaways? First, it's not dialing back on the comic book series' violence- just as Kirkman had promised. The second thing is just how righteously impressive the voice cast is- so impressive that we didn't notice that Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites) has also joined the cast. In what role? We're not sure- and we're not getting a vibe from the trailer. So if you know or have any guesses, make sure to throw them into the comments section below. For now, here's a look at the confirmation of Roiland's involvement.

Still can't see it? Let's get you a little closer…

Still? Here's you go…

Here's your look at the official trailer for Amazon Prime's Invincible, set to premiere on Friday, March 26, with three episodes (followed by weekly drops for the remaining five episodes):

From the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet- Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.