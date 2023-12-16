Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty EP, Cast on Evil Morty, Beth/Jerry & Embracing Canon

Rick and Morty EP Steve Levy, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell & Harry Belden on Morty/Evil Morty, Jerry/Beth dynamic, embracing canon & more.

We've been saying it all week – but now, it's really become a reality. This weekend brings the seventh season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty – and if you've been following our coverage this week, then you know that we have some serious questions about what we know so far (more on that in a minute). And speaking of questions, we also had the opportunity to touch base with some of the big names behind the Emmy Award-winning animated series. In the first of two interviews, we had a chance to speak with EP Steve Levy, as well as cast members Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith/Space Beth), Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith), and Harry Belden (Morty Smith). First up, Levy shares with us how the move towards the series embracing more of its canon & mythology began back in Season 5 when series co-creator Dan Harmon was pressed on the Evil Morty storyline -leading to a larger conversation about Rick's backstory. But even as they've moved to expand the overall story more, Levy also discusses how it's important to find the right balance during the season between canon/mythology episodes and stand-alone/one-and-done episodes.

Following that, Chalke & Parnell discuss the Jerry/Beth dynamic and how it's grown over the course of nearly seven seasons. For Chalke, one of the things that attracts her to the role is just how much Beth has been allowed to evolve personally as well as in the context of the family dynamic. Parnell agreed that he appreciates not just where Jerry has gone on his journey over the course of the series but also where he and Beth are at during this point. In addition, we had a chance to check in with Belden to see how things have been for him personally & professionally now that he's close to having a full season in the bank. While emphasizing that his focus is on Morty and the show's success, Belden admits that it still feels a bit "surreal" and that he still has some mornings when he wakes up thinking, "Yeah, that happened. I'm Morty. Okay."

But that's not all! In the interview below, we also run our Morty/Evil Morty theory by Levy, and we ask the four to offer a few words/teases regarding what viewers can expect from "Fear No Mort":

As we saw from the promo for S07E10: "Fear No Mort" from earlier this week, our dimension-hopping duo find themselves becoming a bit jaded when it comes to their adventuring – which just so happens to catch the attention of a Rod Serling-like figure, offering to show them some truly scary stuff. The first thing we thought? This is definitely more Night Gallery and less The Twilight Zone – and that does not bode well for either of them. And that brings us to the cold open for the season finale, an extended take on the promo (which now has us wondering about what they're hiding), with their boredom during a "Carnival of Nightmares" forcing Rick and Morty to face the fact that maybe they've just gotten a little too… numb?

