Rick and Morty: Gods of War? Unpacking What We Learned in "Solaricks"

Well, that was a lot to unpack. Of course, we're talking about Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty S06E01 "Solaricks," offering a hardcore deep-dive into the show's canon to answer some questions, raise a whole bunch more, and reveal a big bad that might just put Evil Morty to shame. And based on the end credits scene, it doesn't look like Rick Prime is going anywhere anytime soon. Oh, and he's really not into team-ups, as Cronenberg-verse Jerry learned the very hard way (check out our review here). Thankfully, Harmon, writer Albro Lundy, director Jacob Hair, and showrunner Scott Marder are on hand in the following featurette to help us unpack everything we learned and what it could mean for the rest of the season and beyond.

Now here's a look behind the scenes of the sixth season opener to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty

And in the following opening to the season, Rick offers a dramatic voiceover as he and Morty lay among the ruins of the Citadel and wait for the end

And in another crossover promotion done for love & money, Rick gets Morty prepped & motivated (hey, whatever works) to follow in the footsteps of Kratos and Atreus from God of War Ragnarök:

Here's a look at the official Season 6 opening, trailer & overview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show.

Only an hour or so after the release of the Season 6 opening credits, we also received our final chapter of Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" as "Team Rick" assembled for one final assault. And if you've been following our coverage over the past two weeks, then you know that it's been an impressive line-up, including Mr. Nimbus, Mr. Poopybutthole, Noob Noob, Planetina, Phoenix, and many more. But then something "greenishly odd" happens as our ultimate big bad and our heroes seem to… disappear. Hmmm… with the social media accounts noting that "The Final Battle Begins" along with the series' return date. Okay, first? We weren't expecting "Wormageddon" to be as closely connected to Season 6 as it appears it's going to be. And along with that, what's the endgame? We were right when all of this first kicked off that it's part of a "bigger picture" plan for Evil Morty to rid the universe of Ricks once and for all? Here's a rundown of all of the "Wormageddon" chapters: