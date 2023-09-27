Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Harmon on Replacing Justin Roiland; New Voice Actors

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon wanted little to do with selecting Justin Roiland's replacements, sharing his feelings on the matter.

As far as profiles & interviews go, The Hollywood Reporter wasn't afraid to cover a lot of uncomfortable ground with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. Earlier, we covered what Harmon had to share regarding the accusations surrounding co-creator Justin Roiland, their time working together, and Roiland no longer being a part of the Emmy Award-winning series. In addition, we learned that Harmon and Warner Bros. had discussed a feature film or "super episode" for the dimension-hopping duo. Shifting the focus back to Roiland, this week saw the release of the Rick and Morty Season 7 trailer – including the new voice actors hired to replace Roiland as the lead voices (though their names are being withheld until the October 15th premiere). Harmon briefly addressed the recasting, revealing that he opted to have as little to do with the process as possible. "It's all just sad because the goal is for it to be indistinguishable," Harmon explained. "At the same time, it would be absurd to suddenly decide that the entire foundation of your creative project was, oh, coincidentally, unimportant."

Back in June, Rick and Morty Co-EP Steve Levy and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen shared their thoughts on the recasting process, the new voice actors being brought aboard, and how "the quality of the writing has never been better":

On Roiland Being Replaced, Voice Acting Being Just One Part of Series & If Viewers Will Notice

Ouweleen: "The idea is that we feel that they are the same characters. Listen: voices are obviously super important in an animated series. And, of course, none of us wanted to go through what we went through. But I've been in animation for a long time, and I know that what makes a series is its different parts coming together. If the voices are obviously a big part, there is also the writing of the characters, their design… I have reason to believe that the transition will go well."

Levy: "The quality of writing has never been better, and all the screenwriters have stayed. I don't think anyone will bat an eyelid hearing the new voices."

Ouweleen: "[On recasting process] But it's looking good. It's a rather unique situation… I'll take an example: there have been several great Bugs Bunny voice actors, and I love what Jeff Bennett has done with them. But it's not Mel Blanc! And yet we recognize the character. I even think that for 'Rick and Morty' we will do even better… It will be fine. It'll be great."

Now, with the dimension-hopping duo set to come crashing back into our lives in some wonderfully dysfunctional ways beginning October 15th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Here's a look at a rundown of the Season 7 releases calendar as it currently stands (with new episodes screening on Adult Swim on Sunday nights): S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – October 15th; S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap" – October 22nd; S07E03: "Air Force Wong' – October 29th; S07E04: 'That's Amorte" – November 5th; S07E05: "Unmortricken" – November 12th; S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" – November 19th; S07E07: "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – November 26th; S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – December 3rd; S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" – December 10th; S07E10: "Fear No Mort" – December 17th. Here's a look at the previously-released episode titles reveal video:

