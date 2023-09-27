Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty Feature Film/"Super Episode" Discussed with WB: Harmon

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed there was a pre-strike conversation with Warner Bros. for a feature film or "super episode."

Earlier today, we covered what Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon had to share regarding Justin Roiland, the previous & current allegations against Roiland, and the impact it had on the series in a profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In the midst of sharing his feelings on how his partnership with Roiland deteriorated, his final exchange with Roiland from 2019, avoiding the hiring process to find Roiland's replacement & the most recent allegations against Roiland from earlier this month, there was a separate bit of information that was dropped. Understandably flying under the radar considering the bigger issues that he was addressing, the profile/interview also revealed that Harmon had a pre-strike "serious conversation" with Warner Bros. about a Rick and Morty feature – though Harmon added that it was leaning more towards a "super episode" like Trey Parker & Matt Stone have done with the "South Park" film and over at Paramount+ (like South Park: The Streaming Wars and South Park: Post COVID). Interestingly, the piece didn't offer a follow-up regarding whether or not the possibility of a feature/"super episode" was still in play.

Now, with the dimension-hopping duo set to come crashing back into our lives in some wonderfully dysfunctional ways beginning October 15th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Here's a look at a rundown of the Season 7 releases calendar as it currently stands (with new episodes screening on Adult Swim on Sunday nights): S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – October 15th; S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap" – October 22nd; S07E03: "Air Force Wong' – October 29th; S07E04: 'That's Amorte" – November 5th; S07E05: "Unmortricken" – November 12th; S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" – November 19th; S07E07: "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – November 26th; S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – December 3rd; S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" – December 10th; S07E10: "Fear No Mort" – December 17th. Here's a look at the previously-released episode titles reveal video:

