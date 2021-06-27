Rick and Morty Honors Those Times Summer Really Got Her S**t Together

With only hours to go until the next fifth season episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, viewers are getting ready to learn about some of the fallout from last season's "Space Beth" revelation. Since a lot of folks across the universe want Rick dead even more (if that's possible) after what happened in the fourth season finale, he's planted clone decoys across the country to serve as "fail-safes" in case anyone comes looking to kill them all. Well, tonight's "Mortyplicity" might just prove that just because Rick is paranoid doesn't mean there aren't some very deadly things out to get them. But since there's still some time to kill, the fine folks at Adult Swim are offering a video in honor of Spencer Grammer's Summer and all the moments from the past season when she shined. See what we did there? Hey, we didn't want to just copy their "because it's summer" joke.

So for a look back a all of the times Summer really did get her s**t together, check out the best of Morty's sister- and make sure to check out Adult Swim's Rick and Morty tonight at 11 pm ET:

This brings us to the cold open for tonight's Season 5 episode, "Mortyplicity"- where Rick and Morty's plan to kill Christian God gets rudely interrupted and the adorable little moving target from the trailers apparently has a name: Mr. Always-Wants-To-Be-Hunted:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | S5E2 Cold Open: A Mission to Kill God | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sr3hZCAono)

Speaking of the season-opener, here it is once again- available for you to view for free on YouTube. Not too shabby, right? But if you're looking for a more "unique" way to watch it, then continue on…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FULL EPISODE | Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYCEXg4_lCM)

In the following video, viewers can watch the Season 5 premiere from inside Rick's ship as it was launched outside the bonds of Earth for a truly "universal" broadcast (seriously though, a very cool way to watch whatever your "altered state" might be at the time):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day: Premiere in Space | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyn28VzMBgE&t=1156s)

Next up, Harmon, writer Jeff Loveness, director Jacob Hair, and showrunner Scott Marder offer some perspective on the questions and issues raised during the opener:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2VXNJflmDE)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tks_1uCO5kA)

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer released:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Zy_mLgSNQ)

