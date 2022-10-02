Rick and Morty: Jerry Has Rick Stumped in This S06E05 Preview Clip

Okay, it looks like (once again) we're heading into an episode of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty thinking we know what it's going to be about… only to have a twist thrown at us at the last minute. We assumed that S06E05 "Final DeSmithation" would focus on Rick and Jerry going on a mission. And while it still might, we were treated to a new preview that finds Rick and Jerry measuring reality in an effort to determine Jerry's future. But just as disturbing as the premise that Rick uses for his experiment is, what might rival it is Jerry's apparent lack of… options? And then there's the matter of those texts from Jerry's mom wanting to visit…

Now here's a look at the preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty that was released earlier today, followed by the preview posted as we headed into the end of last week:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: