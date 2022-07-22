Rick and Morty Prequel Spinoff The Vindicators 2 Premieres Saturday

So remember that wonderfully awkward moment in Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S03E04 "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender" when Morty realized that they were on the team's third adventure and not the second as he thought? And then he learned that it wasn't so much because of him as much as the company he keeps (translation: Rick) that they didn't get that call? Well, we're about to learn what went down (and why the large body count) during that adventure this Saturday, July 23, when all 10 chapters of "Rick and Morty" digital spinoff prequel series The Vindicators 2 premieres. Executive produced by Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Erica Rosbe, and Sarah Carbiener, the series follows the adventures of Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Million Ants, Crocubot & Noob Noob and their comrades Lady Katana, Diablo Verde, and Calypso (RIP) as we learn the truth behind the team's epic battle with Doomnomitron.

Now here's a look at all ten chapters via their respective YouTube vids, which will officially start going live on Saturday, July 23, at 1 pm ET (with each episode going live every few minutes). If you head on over their now, you can set up to be notified and get a brief overview of each episode:

From August 5-7, the Adult Swim Festival Block Party will be unleashed on Philly… and that's the one to really watch. On August 6th, the Rick and Morty panel will feature the cast & crew discussing the upcoming sixth season and will also include a preview of what's to come. And if we're really lucky, maybe we'll learn more about Rick and Morty: The Anime from Takashi Sano (Tower of God).

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: