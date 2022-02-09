Rick And Morty Remind James Gunn The Galaxy Already Has Guardians

As much as we're enjoying HBO Max's Peacemaker and how much series creator James Gunn & the crew have turned the weekly watching experience into a community experience. But alas, Gunn does not live by the DCU alone. In case you hadn't heard, Gunn's been living in two universes lately as work is also underway on Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+). So what does this have to do with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty? We never imagined there would be any connections- that is until Gunn shared a look at two familiar faces who have mysteriously found their way onto the set and into Gunn's life. In the image he shared via Twitter, we get a look at Squachy and Mr. Meeseeks chilling on his video feed stand, and from how the tweet reads their appearance is a mystery. To us, this looks to be some kind of sign. On a positive note, it could be a sign from the television goddess Karma that he should be spending more time with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo (see below). On the not-so-positive note, it could be Rick and Morty themselves offering a friendlier version of The Godfather "horse head in bed" scene as a "reminder" to Gunn that no matter how the fifth season ended? The galaxy already has two "guardians," thank you very much.

Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from earlier today- and can we just put this out there? A Gunn-written episode of Rick and Morty would definitely be event-viewing. There. It's now out there in the multiverse, where right now there's an alternate dimension where that deal has already been announced:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: