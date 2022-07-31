Rick and Morty: Roiland on "F***ing Amazing" Season 6; 5 Fav Episodes

With Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty heading back to Adult Swim on September 4th to kick off its sixth season, fans can expect a preview and a whole lot more coming out of this upcoming weekend's Adult Swim Festival Block Party. But that doesn't mean it's too early to hear from co-creator Roiland, who labels the upcoming season as "f***ing amazing" and also shares his five favorite episodes of the Emmy Award-winning animated series during a recent interview with IGN.

"Season 5 was a weird one. We lost Mendel," Roiland explained, referencing the passing of line producer J. Michael Mendel in 2019. So for Roiland, the fifth season is "It was tough. We were thrown for a loop. That was… yeah. If I talk anymore, I'll start crying." But while the fifth season may be a mixed bag for Roiland on a number of levels, he's crystal clear when it comes to his feelings on Season 6. "I will say that it's a bit more canonical," Roiland revealed, though also emphasizing that new viewers will have a chance to get caught up without feeling lost. "It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point. So it's like, I think we're kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think Season 6 is… I didn't particularly think Season 5 was bad, but Season 6 is f***ing amazing. It really is a f***ing quality season."

As for Roiland's five favorite episodes, here's a look at what made the cut (in no particular order): S02E07 "Big Trouble in Little Sanchez"; S02E04 "Total Rickall"; S01E08 "Rixty Minutes"; S02E06 "The Ricks Must Be Crazy"; and S01E04 "M. Night Shaym-Aliens."

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: