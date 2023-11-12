Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Review, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, episode 5, Review, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty S07E05 Review: The Game-Changer We Hoped It Would Be

After all of the spoiler warnings, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E05 "Unmortricken" lived up to and blew past all of the spoiler hype.

Article Summary Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E05 "Unmortricken" delivers a hefty dose of lore and action.

[SPOILER] backstory unfolds, teaming up with Rick against [SPOILER].

[SPOILER] poses a threat, with its power to [SPOILER].

After an intense showdown, Rick faces an existential crisis that could dramatically alter his future.

Here it is. The episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty reportedly so overflowing with spoilers that Cartoon Network's ever-expanding late-night programming block barely showed us anything in the promo for S07E05: "Unmortricken." Forget about a cold open – that didn't happen, either. In fact, we were told that press screeners wouldn't be in play this week either. In fact, beyond a "broken transmission" teaser released earlier today? It's been quiet… a little too quiet. Fans have been throwing out theories all week – and we weren't any different. Based on the end scene in the released promo and some of the audio from Rick and Morty in today's teaser, it sounded like the dimension-hopping duo were having another disagreement over their adventures. Could this lead to Rick going solo after (we're assuming) Rick Prime? Essentially, it would be Rick repeating his past mistakes of never letting anyone get close to him to help – but this one could cost him Instead of killing his family, Rick Prime decides to become our Rick – living his life. Meanwhile, that theory doesn't take into consideration the Evil Morty factor – that's a card that feels like it's getting readied to get played. Were we right? Were we painfully wrong? So what did "Unmortricken" have to offer that required the Marvel Studios-like spoiler lockdown? Before we take a look, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before our deep dive into the next seventh-season chapter.

Rick and Morty S07E05: "Unmortricken" Thoughts & Observations

COLD OPEN: Evil Morty. We get the backstory leading up to Evil Morty's win – and it fills in a lot of the gaps leading up to us seeing Evil Morty and where he went…

In an attempt to flush out Rick Prime, Rick and Morty get the attention of Evil Morty – and it's clear that Evil Morty is on par with with Rick. In fact, they operate together seamlessly – like they've done this before. Hmmm…

After taking out what they thought was Rick Prime, the trio end up in a trap devised by Rick Prime containing Ricks that have been chasing Rick Prime for the same reason our Rick is. That does not bode well…

The Omega Weapon: Rick Prime used it to wipe Diane from all of existence – across all of infinity. And proving just how cold Rick Prime is, he promises to return Diane to the one Rick who survives after challenging them to kill each other – knowing full well that he couldn't. Evil Morty's reaction was interesting because he almost seemed surprised and impressed by Rick Prime's move and was concerned that it could be used on him.

"The only two Ricks to have invented portal travel"?!?!?

OH MY GOD! Slow Mobius was wiped from all of infinity as Rick Prime began teaching Rick a lesson to stop going after him.

After an epic fight between Rick, Morty & Evil Morty against Rick Prime, a little switcheroo on Evil Morty's part gets Evil Morty and Rick the things they want. Evil Morty gets the plans for the Omega Weapon while setting up Rick Prime for the easy kill.

But it's not an "easy kill," with Rick Prime mocking & laughing at Rick as he's being beaten to death about how Rick Prime made him, that Rick would've been Rick Prime if it wasn't for him, and that his life will be nothing now that "Captain Ahab" has captured his "Moby Dick." And in the end, we see that Rick might be dealing with some heavy issues now that what's been driving him is apparently gone. This is going to need lots of Dr. Wong. But just in case Rick thinks about targeting Evil Morty…

One thing you have to say about Evil Morty – he doesn't mince words. He's got the Omega Weapon and reveals that he's willing to use it if they come looking for him. He doesn't have anything planned – he just wants to be left alone, explaining to Morty why he hasn't already used it (with a great line about vengeful Summers coming after him). It was interesting that Evil Morty noted that he sees something different in our Rick – and how that could be useful to him in the future. Hmmm…

In the end, we see a numb Rick attempting to go through the motions of family life – but it's clear that some of what Rick Prime had to say got through. It will be interesting to see if Rick's therapy has prepared him enough for such a major change in his life, or if we might see him take a few steps back when it comes to his progress.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 "Unmortricken" Review by Ray Flook 9.5 / 10 Here it is. The episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty that is reportedly so overflowing with spoilers that Cartoon Network's ever-expanding late-night programming block barely showed us anything in the promo for S07E05: "Unmortricken." Forget about a cold open - that didn't happen, either. In fact, we were told that press screeners wouldn't be in play this week either. In fact, beyond a "broken transmission" teaser released earlier today? It's been quiet... a little too quiet. And now we know why, with the episode living up to the hype and then some. Are you looking for an episode of a show that you can actually call a "game-changer" and not cringe doing it? It's this one - fleshiing out what we knew (or thought we knew) while leaving any number of new storyline threads in its wake.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!