Rick and Morty Season 5: Forget Nimbus- Morty Has A Date with Jessica!

With only a little more than twenty-four hours to go until Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo return for Season 5, Adult Swim is offering fans a look at the cold open to this weekend's return of Rick and Morty. First thing, it's nice to see how the scene looks now that the animatics have been fleshed out from ur previous preview. Second, Rick is in some seriously bad shape. Third, did Morty just make a date with Jessica?!? Fourth, who knew Rick had an "arch-nemesis"? Lastly, yeah- he does strike us as someone who says their name a lot in a very lofty fashion.

Here's a look at the cold open to this Sunday's fifth season premiere of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick's Nemesis | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2AFf9wSAdM)

This Sunday, June 20, the out-of-this-world celebration "Global Rick and Morty Day (#GlobalRickAndMortyDay)" kicks off to honor the series return with special surprises, fun moments, and celebrations. But this year, they're going big with the first episode premiering from space with the launch of Rick's Space Cruiser 150,000 ft into the atmosphere. And that's not all! Fans can also head on over to the "Go Rick Yourself" site (here) to create a personalized Rick and Morty avatar (and if you're in the US or Mexico, you can even create a custom t-shirt) to celebrate the new season "fashionably." By why take our word for it? Check out the following trailer for "Global Rick and Morty Day" for the intel you need:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day | June 20 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0cPxgUb2Z4)

"Ricking yourself" is proving so popular with the cool kids & their rock-n-roll even Harmon and Roiland got in on it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Harmon (@danharmon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Roiland (@justinroiland)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, landing on our screens on June 20th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tks_1uCO5kA)

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer along with a teaser that contained some additional scenes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Zy_mLgSNQ)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.