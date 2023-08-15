Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 Set for Fall; Premiere Date News Next Week

Adult Swim's new Rick and Morty compilation video confirms that Season 7 will hit this fall, with a premiere date dropping next week.

We thought it was another impressive compilation video for Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty from Adult Swim to keep us distracted until news on Season 7 dropped. Well, it turns out that the video was the news, with the seventh season not only confirmed for this fall but also a social media confirmation that the premiere date will drop next week. And from the looks of things, it would be a safe assumption that Rick Prime will be a major factor – just a hunch…

Here's a look at the "Rick vs. Rick Prime" music video that was released earlier today – with the Season 7 confirmation kicking in at around the 1:13 mark:

Stemming from Telecom Animation Film, the 10-episode animated series Rick and Morty: The Anime from Takashi Sano (Tower of God) is set to hit screens later this year and will run separately from the main series but will touch upon themes, events & concepts from the Emmy Award-winning series. In honor of the news (and because it's Sunday, and we're lacking in new The Walking Dead and Rick and Morty content), we wanted to pass along a look at what's ahead while also sharing the video roadmap to how we got here with a look back at the popular anime-themed shorts that were released between 2020 and 2021.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano shared back in May 2022 when the series was first announced. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!" But before we jump into a look at some of the dimension-hopping duo's "alternate dimension" adventures, here's the first-look preview that was released during SDCC that offers a look at the opening credits and a chance to hear from Sano about what the series plans to bring to the franchise & how honored he is to be able to continue crafting stories in the "Rick and Morty" universe:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!